India head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday said the World Test Championship final should be a best-of-three affair in the long run and not a one-off match like his side is set to play against New Zealand in the inaugural edition. The final of the World Test Championship will be played between India and New Zealand in Southampton from June 18. India will leave for the UK in the wee hours of Thursday to play the WTC final and five Test matches against England starting August 4. Also Read - WTC Final 2021: Virat Kohli on Mental Health Management Ahead of Title Clash Versus New Zealand, Says 'Two Squads Playing Simultaneously Could Become Norm'

The 59-year-old Shastri said he could understand the constraints of a busy calendar but believes that the World Test Championship trophy should be decided in a best-of-three series. “I think ideally, in the long run, if they want to pursue with this Test championship, best of three final would be ideal. A three-match series as a culmination of two and a half years of cricket,” Shastri said in the pre-departure press conference. Also Read - When Beautiful Pakistan Fangirl Cheered For Indian Captain Virat Kohli!

“But they need to finish off the Future Tours Program (FTP) and then start all over again. So one-off is one off, guys have earned their stripes, and this is not a team that is suddenly blossomed overnight.” Also Read - David Miller Hails Virat Kohli as His Favourite Batsman

It might seem unfair on either side to have the Championship decided over one Test, but Shastri said the final wouldn’t change what their side has done over the last few years.

💬💬 #TeamIndia Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc on whether the ICC World Test Championship Final is like playing the World Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/hAp0yCUqeO — BCCI (@BCCI) June 2, 2021



“Five years No. 1. When you start being on top or playing cricket at the highest level or competing against the best, you have the ability to pull yourselves out of tough situations,” Shastri added.

India fly to UK after a 14-day quarantine while New Zealand are already getting valuable practice with the two-match series underway against England.

Shastri said the WTC final is a massive game. “See, it is the first time that you have a Test Championship final. When you look at the magnitude of the game that’s going to be played, I think this is the biggest, if not the biggest ever, because it’s the toughest form of the game.

“It’s a format that tests you. It’s not happened over three days or three months, it’s happened over two years, where teams have played each other around the world and earned their stripes to play the finals so it’s one heck of an event.”