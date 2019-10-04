India spinner Ravindra Jadeja on Friday became the quickest left-arm bowler in Test cricket’s history to claim 200 wickets. The allrounder achieved the feat on the third day of the ongoing first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam when he dismissed centurion Dean Elgar in the final session.

Elgar, who had 160, went for a slog-sweep but a top-edge to deep mid-wicket where Cheteshwar Pujara took an excellent running catch. Among the Indian bowlers, he’s the second quickest to the landmark, having reached in his 44th Test. Ravichandran Ashwin holds the record for the fastest Indian bowler to 200 Test wickets, completing the feat in 37 matches. Overall, Ashwin is the third quickest after Yasir Shah of Pakistan and Australian Clarrie Grimmett.

Jadeja, 30, made his Test debut in 2012 and was two wickets short of 200 which he reached by dismissing nightwatchman Dane Piedt on the second day and Elgar on the following day.