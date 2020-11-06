Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli pointed out the impact of staying in bio-bubble on players mentally. The premium Indian batsman feels that serious thought should be given to the length of the series amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Women's T20 Challenge: Mithali Raj Hails Sourav Ganguly For His 'WIPL is Just a Matter of Time' Comment

Kohli, who himself is staying in a bio-bubble for the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League, claims that it gets difficult at times to stick in that due to its repetitive nature. Also Read - 'Best T20 Fast Bowler in World': Shane Bond Claims it's Privilege to Watch Jasprit Bumrah

“It’s repetitive, it’s not as tough when the group of guys is amazing, which we have. Everyone part of that bio-bubble is really nice and the vibe has been so good. That’s precisely why we’ve enjoyed playing together, just enjoyed our time in the bubble as well, but it does get difficult at times because it is repetitive,” Kohli said while speaking to RCB TV. Also Read - SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Eliminator 1 at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST November 6 Friday

“These things will have to be considered. Like what length of the tournament or series one is going to play and what impact it will have on players mentally to stay in a similar environment for 80 days and not do anything different. Or have space to just go and see family or small things like that. These things have to be thought about seriously,” he added.

Bold Diaries: Virat Kohli Interview Captain Kohli talks about the feeling in the team going into 3️⃣ crucial games in the #Dream11IPL 2020 and how it’s important to focus on ☝🏻 game at the time. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/jiaxmRmlGr — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 6, 2020

The Indian skipper further pointed out that it’s important how the players are feeling as they should be in the best state mentally.

“At the end of the day, you want the players to be in the best state mentally, based on how they’re feeling,” the Indian skipper said.

The Virat Kohli and Co. will fly to Australia after the completion of cash-rich IPL for three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches to be played in a bio-secure environment from November 27 to January 15 next year.