Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan recently recalled an ugly incident between him and Sri Lanka wicketkeeper batsman Kumar Sangakkara that took place during a Test match at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in 2005.

In the second Test of the three match series which India won by 188 runs, Irfan scored 93 in the second innings and it was during that knock when the incident took place. While facing Muttiah Muralitharan, Sangakkara sledged Pathan by bringing up his family, and in return, Irfan retaliated, making a comment about his wife, Yehali Sangakkara.

It was the same Test during which Sachin Tendulkar scored his 35th Test ton and surpassed Sunil Gavaskar as the highest Test century-maker in the world.

“I remember one of the stories with (Kumar) Sangakkara. We were playing in Delhi. I scored about 93 in the 2nd innings when (Virender) Sehwag got injured. I was sent up the order,” Pathan said on Star Sports.

“At that time, Sangakkara knew the match was going away from them. (Muttiah) Muralitharan was bowling really well. He was just trying to tell me something very nasty. He said something personal, I said something personal to him. I said something about his wife, he said something about my father and my mother. At that time, we were not happy with each other.”

Irfan and Sangakkara later went on to play for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL and where the two decided to let bygones be bygones.

“After some time, we were playing in the same team for Kings XI Punjab. I remember, for a month, as soon as his wife used to come on the right, I used to go left. One day, Sangakkara came and said… ‘you remember this guy, he is the guy who said something about you’. I said sorry. And then Sangakkara explained, I said something first and then only he said something about you. It ended that way. There is no hard feeling and then we became friends,” Pathan revealed.