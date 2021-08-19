With the likes of David Warner, Glenn Maxwell. Steve Smith, Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins return to the scheme of things – former Australia captain and legendary batsman Ricky Ponting feels the “brilliant squad” announced by Cricket Australia’s National Selection Panel (NSP) on Thursday is capable of winning the upcoming ICC men’s T20 World Cup. The quadrennial event will get underway from October 17 in Dubai. Uncapped West Australian Josh Inglis has been named in the squad as a backup wicket-keeper to Matthew Wade.Also Read - Steve Smith Has Started Batting in Nets, Will be Ready For T20 World Cup: George Bailey

The 46-year-old Ponting was delighted to see Inglis get the opportunity in the Australian squad for the T20 World Cup. "Awesome to see Inglis get his opportunity in the squad, he's been scoring runs for fun and if Ellis is called on it's a great story for how far he's come since moving to Tassie. Overall it's a brilliant squad of players that I think are capable of winning the World Cup," Ponting tweeted.

Limited-overs captain Finch, Smith, Warner, Cummins, and Maxwell will make their return in the Australian squad for the mega event in Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

Cricket Australia said selectors have chosen four spinners including Queenslander Mitchell Swepson alongside Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell.

Australia will open their campaign in the T20 World Cup against South Africa in the first game of the Super 12 stage at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 23.

Australia have won the men’s 50-over World Cup five times but are yet to win a T20 World Cup title. The Finch-led side is grouped with England, South Africa, and the West Indies along with two yet-to-be-determined qualifiers for this year’s showpiece event. The squad is due to depart for the UAE in late September or early October.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.