After Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan, another prominent India cricketer Robin Uthappa has joined the chorus in demanding the BCCI to allow its cricketers participation in foreign T20 leagues. Also Read - MS Dhoni Doesn't Behave Like a Superstar at CSK: Dwayne Bravo

The Indian cricket board doesn’t permit its cricketers to take part in leagues other than IPL. Also Read - International Calender Will Influence Decision on Playing BBL: David Warner on Resumption of Cricket Post COVID-19

While male cricketers have been denied permissions on previous occasions, their women counterpart have played in the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia and the Super League in England. Also Read - Different Rules And Longevity Make Sachin Tendulkar Better ODI Batsman Than Virat Kohli, Says Gautam Gambhir

“Please let us go, honest to God,” Uthappa told BBC. “It does hurt when we’re not allowed to go and play. It would be so nice if we could go and play at least a couple of others because as a student of the game you want to learn and grow as much as you can.”

The 34-year-old has played all 12 seasons of IPL since its inception and is a T20 World Cup winner as well.

He hopes that the current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will have a look at the current regulations.

“Ganguly is a very progressive thinking human being, someone who has always looked to take India to the next level. He actually laid the foundation for where India cricket is now. We’re hoping that he will look at this at some point,” he said.

Earlier Raina had recommended that those players who aren’t contracted with the BCCI should at least be allowed to play two different foreign leagues. He reasoned that playing in top competitions will serve them well and even provide a stage for making international comeback.

On the other hand, Irfan, who retired earlier this year, said he was offered to play in three foreign leagues before penning contract with domestic team Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to the requests, BCCI official reportedly pointed exclusivity being the biggest reason behind the board’s rule to keep players away from foreign T20 leagues.