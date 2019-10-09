Indian skipper Virat Kohli lavished praise on India’s new Test opener Rohit Sharma saying that he feels at home as a Test opener and he should be allowed to enjoy at the top of the order.

“Let’s give Rohit Sharma a break, he looked great in the 1st Test and he is in a great space of mind,” said Kohli during the pre-match press conference ahead of the 2nd Test against South Africa in Pune.

Sharma marked his new position hitting two centuries in the 1st Test and Kohli urged it’s time to look past what Sharma will do as a Test opener and let his bat do the talking. The Mumbai batsman had dispelled notions of whether he could make his opportunity count as an opener slamming 176 and 127, thus becoming the first batsman to notch up twin tons in his maiden Test as an opener.

In the process, the right-hand batsman hit maximum number of sixes in a single Test match (13). In won the first Test by 203 runs with Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja making short work of the South African batting line order in he 2nd innings.

The second match at Pune, gains prominence for India as it was at this venue that Indian lost their last Test match at home against Australia in 2017, and the team will look to put up a better performance this time around.

Kohli also confirmed that Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will continue to be their first choice spinners. “Ashwin, Jadeja are going to be our first choice in India as they offer much more with the bat,” said Kohli.