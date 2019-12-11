Prithvi Shaw slammed a blistering double hundred off just 174 balls – his maiden First-Class double – against Baroda in Mumbai’s opening Ranji Trophy 2019-20 fixture on Wednesday at the Reliance Cricket Stadium, Vadodara.

With this, Shaw has put Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal – who had a gala time in South Africa and Bangladesh Test series at home.

Shaw hit 21 fours and one six during his knock as he put the Baroda bowlers to the sword in the second innings. He was eventually out for 202 off 179 balls off Bhargav Bhatt.

In the first innings, Shaw has hit a quickfire 66 off 62 balls as Mumbai posted 431. In reply, Kedar Dhevdhar carried his bat through scoring an unbeaten 160 as Baroda were all out for 307, conceding a 114-run lead.

In their second dig, Mumbai had a blistering a start with Jay Bista and Shaw combining to add 190 runs for the opening wicket in just 33.4 overs. Bista was out for 68.

For Baroda, Bhatt bore the maximum brunt of Shaw’s onslaught going for over 7 runs per over, leaking 105 runs in his 15 overs. BA Pathan went for eight runs per over while Abhimanyu Singh was taken for 36 runs in his four overs.

This is Shaw’s first big score after returning from a doping ban that had ruled him out of South Africa and Bangladesh Test series.

After his ban, Shaw had reeled off three fifty-plus scores in six T20 matches he played for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20.

Shaw’s big statement comes on the day when Test opener Mayank Agarwal was called up to India’s ODI squad as Shikhar Dhawan’s replacement for the West Indies series.