New Delhi: Rohit Sharma was one of the top performers for India in the recently concluded four-match Test series against England at home which Virat Kohli's men won 3-1 after bouncing back from a defeat in the first contest. Rohit scored 345 runs in seven innings at an average of 57.50 including one century and a half-century to finish as the second highest run-getter of the series behind England captain Joe Root.

India will not be playing any Test till June 18 when they will face New Zealand in the final of the ICC World Test Championship. It will be followed by a five-match away Test series against England and former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta has predicted Rohit will excel in the challenging conditions.

Since being promoted to open the innings, Rohit has been a revelation. However, during the Australia tour, where he played in two Tests, he scored 129 runs across four innings including a fifty as he got starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

Dasgupta reckons that though the English conditions will be tough to deal with as a batsman, Rohit will find a way to succeed. “Why not?” Dasgupta told India Today when asked if Rohit can score plenty of runs in England. “I do understand his numbers are not that great outside India. But he has that in him. Obviously, it’s going to be more challenging because conditions in England are more alien to Indian batsmen, obviously, there will be challenges there.”

“But Rohit, with all the experience and talent, he should I will back him to be successful. I know we go by numbers all the time, but I believe he is in a very good mind space right now, he has got all the experience in the world and also the talent,” he added.

Dasgupta further said that the runs Rohit has scored in India weren’t in batting-friendly conditions. “For example, in Australia he looked good, he was getting out for those 30s and 40s but he looked classy, he didn’t look troubled at all. It’s just that one bad shot or one lapse in concentration. Hopefully, he will not make those mistakes. These conditions (India) were not easy, the runs he scored against England are worth their weight in gold,” he said.