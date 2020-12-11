Rohit Sharma has been declared fit in an assessment report submitted to the BCCI by the National Cricket Academy clearing the decks for him to join the India squad in Australia for the upcoming Test series. Rohit, currently in Mumbai, was at the NCA in Bengaluru from November 19 to undergo rehabilitation after suffering a hamstring injury during the IPL 2020 in UAE. Also Read - India vs Australia A, 2nd Tour Match, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Bumrah Hits Maiden FC Fifty as Tourists Bowled Out For 194

News agency ANI quoted an unnamed source as saying that Rohit has been cleared the fitness test and now its up to the BCCI to decide the future course of action. "He has passed the fitness test and the future course of action will be decided by the BCCI and the selection committee," the source was quoted as saying.

If BCCI decides to fly Rohit to Australia, he will only be able to take part in the third and fourth Test. As per Australian quarantine rules, he will have to spend 14 days in isolation as a safety measure for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic before linking up with the India Test squad.

He was initially not selected for the Australia tour before being added to the Test squad.

“The BCCI Medical Team has been monitoring Rohit Sharma’s fitness and has briefed All-India Senior Selection Committee on the same. In consultation with Sharma, it has been decided to rest him for the ODIs and T20Is in Australia to regain full fitness and he has been included in India’s Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy,” the BCCI had said in a release last month.

After the conclusion of IPL 2020, while those who were picked for the tour, flew to Australia, Rohit instead returned home. Later on, India captain Virat Kohli had expressed his confusion over the development saying had Rohit travelled with the squad and completed his rehabilitation in Australia, he would have been able to play in the first Test.

BCCI later said Rohit returned to attend top his ailing father.