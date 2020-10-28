The controversy over Rohit Sharma’s non-selection for the tour of Australia refuses to die down. During the day BCCI announced the squad for the lengthy tour, Rohit, who was not selected due to an injury, was spotted practising for his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Dilip Vengsarkar Wants BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to Question The Motive Behind Ignoring Suryakumar Yadav

Later, reports emerged that BCCI will reconsider him for the tour should he be able to prove his match fitness during the ongoing IPL 2020. Now, another report says that the extent of Rohit’s injury is severe than was being believed initially. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020 Full Schedule Announced: Dates, Venues, Timings And All You Need to Know

“Rohit’s injury is more severe than believed initially. The nets session video posted by the franchise on Monday may not be a true reflection of where it stands,” Hindustan Times quoted an unnamed BCCI source as saying. Also Read - IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah Feels No Drastic Changes Are Needed at Mumbai Indians

Rohit is nursing a hamstring injury that has also rendered him unfit for the past two MI matches.

Indian team management has named KL Rahul as the limited-overs vice-captain in his absence.

Earlier, Sunil Gavaskar had raised questions over the selection asking for more transparency.

“We are talking about the Test matches, which are a month and a half way,” Gavaskar told broadcaster Star Sports on Monday. “And if he is practising in the nets for Mumbai Indians, then honestly I don’t know what kind of injury it is. I think a little bit of transparency, a little bit of openness about what actually is the problem with him will help everybody.”

“The Indian cricket fan deserves to know, more than anything else. The franchisees, I understand. They don’t want to give their hand away. They don’t want to give the oppositions any psychological advantage. But we are talking about the Indian team here. Even Mayank Agarwal for example. For an Indian cricket fan, they ought to know what happens to two of their key players,” he added.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia on Wednesday announced the full schedule of the tour which gets underway on November 27 with a three-match T20I series.