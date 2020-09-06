Despite being a star-studded outfit over the years, Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the few franchises that have not won the IPL trophy. This year the Viral Kohli-led side would like to change that in UAE, and like always, they have the arsenal to do that. Consistency has been one of the major drawbacks of RCB. They have as a side relied on individual performances and in a long tournament like the IPL – that does not help you win the tournament. Also Read - Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Date, Venue And India Timings

With Kohli, De Villiers, Aaron Finch at the top, they will like SRH, be top-heavy. In the middle-order, they could attain the services of Moeen Ali – who can add up as a bowler. Also Read - IPL 2020 UAE Schedule Announced: Full Fixtures, Mumbai Indians to Play Chennai Super Kings in Opener

They have a strong fast-bowling outfit featuring Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, and Dale Steyn. Also Read - IPL 2020 Schedule Announced: Defending Champions Mumbai Indians to Take on Chennai Super Kings in Opening Clash

According to RCB head coach Simon Katich, AB de Villiers will play as the wicketkeeper in the side to allow them to fit in that extra bowler or a batsman. To that, the question would be – will burdening the South African be the right way to go? Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa would be the spinners in their ranks.

RCB start their campaign against SRH on September 21.

#RCB vs SRH: Sept 21 at 7:30 PM IST

#RCB vs KXIP: Sept 24 at 7:30 PM IST

#RCB vs MI: Sept 28 at 7:30 PM IST

#RCB vs RR: Oct 3 at 3:30 PM IST

#RCB vs DC: Oct 5 at 7:30 PM IST

#RCB vs CSK: Oct 10 at 7:30 PM IST

#RCB vs KKR: Oct 12 at 7:30 PM IST

#RCB vs KXIP: Oct 15 at 7:30 PM IST

#RCB vs RR: Oct 17 at 3:30 PM IST

#RCB vs KKR: Oct 21 at 7:30 PM IST

#RCB vs CSK: Oct 25 at 3:30 PM IST

#RCB vs MI: Oct 28 at 7:30 PM IST

#RCB vs SRH: Oct 31 at 7:30 PM IST

#RCB vs DC: Nov 2 at 7:30 PM IST

RCB Full Squad

Virat Kohli (C), Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pavan Deshpande, Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Kane Richardson, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal