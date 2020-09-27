Spin legend Shane Warne on Saturday expressed his ‘surprise’ that wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson is not playing for India across all formats. Samson played a blistering knock of 74 off just 32 balls against Chennai Super Kings to power Rajasthan Royals to a 16-run win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. Also Read - IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra Hails KKR's Shubman Gill, Predicts Winner of Rajasthan Royals And Kings XI Punjab Clash

Warne praised the 25-year-old player after his exploits in Royals' IPL opener against three-time champions CSK. "Sanju Samson, what a player he is. I have said for a long time and I think Sanju Samson is probably one of the most exciting players I have seen for a long time. I am surprised that he is not playing all forms of cricket for India," said Warne in an Instagram live session of Rajasthan Royals.

The Australian legend added, "He is that good. He is an absolute champion he is got all the shots, quality, and class."

“So, hopefully, he has a consistent year and helps Rajasthan Royals lift the IPL trophy and I hope to see in him Indian colours in all three forms of cricket.”

Against CSK, Samson reached his fifty off just 19 deliveries and won the Man-of-the-Match award for his knock, which helped Rajasthan Royals post a commanding 216 for seven in their allotted 20 overs.

His knock was studded with nine sixes.

In recent times, KL Rahul has cemented his place as the number one wicketkeeper-batsman in the Indian team for the limited-overs format, pipping Rishabh Pant.

Rajasthan Royals are scheduled to take on Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, September 27 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.