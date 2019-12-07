The dark clouds of match-fixing and corruption are slowly and steadily engulfing Indian cricket once again. After several cases of corruption coming into light in the past few months, a big question mark is hanging over the fairness and future of state-run Twenty20 Leagues around the country.

In the past few weeks, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI’s) Anti-Corruption Unit has been on high alert with multiple reports of betting or corruption emerging from various quarters involving these T20 leagues in the country. After reports of players involved with the bookies, the ACU has identified that Rs. 225 crores was in play during a Tamil Nadu Premier League game.

In a detailed report submitted by ACU to the board mentioned that one Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019 match between Tuti Patriots and Madurai Panthers witnessed a staggering betting amount of Rs 225 crore (24 million pounds) on the international gambling site Betfair, as per the report of The Indian Express.

Further, the unit also asked the board to consider pulling a plug on some of the leagues, where bookies and corruption were involved heavily.

ACU received the information with the help of two research companies that keep tabs on odds being placed for any team in T20 leagues globally. It is also learnt that Betfair later stopped accepting bets for any matches involving franchise Tuti Patriots as they were concerned with the huge betting amounts linked to the TNPL.

Last wee, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said that two TNPL franchises were suspended due to connection with bookies. But a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) official denied any such action and confirmed that all the franchises are still intact. However, two co-owners of Tuti Patriots were expelled due to corruption links.

Earlier, fixing scandals have rocked the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) as well where few players and a bookie were arrested. The ACU is also investigating a case where a Mumbai player was approached from a team owner to indulge in betting during the T20 Mumbai League, added the report in IE.

Expressing concern around the functioning of these T20 leagues, BCCI Chief Ganguly stressed on the importance of making ACU more stronger and equipped to deal with such cases. “We are dealing with it, we are getting the anti-corruption system right. We have to get the best anti-corruption people and make it stronger. We will assess it, next year if it (corruption) doesn’t stop, if it doesn’t work then we will think of something else,” Ganguly said.