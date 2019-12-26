England all-rounder Sam Curran returned with career-best figures of 4/57 while Stuart Broad scalped three wickets for 52 to reduce hosts South Africa to 277/9 on the opening day of the first Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday. For hosts, wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock played a brilliant counter-attacking knock of 95 runs to lift the spirits in South African camp.

The home team was reeling at 111/5 at one stage before de Kock’s gritty innings repaired the early damage. The Proteas stumper and debutant Dwaine Pretorius’ were involved in a crucial 87-run partnership for the sixth wicket and the duo tried their best to frustrate the England bowlers Curran and Broad who struck in the last session of the day.

Earlier, England captain Joe Root won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first on a green track. SA were off to a worst possible start as they lost opener Dean Elgar on the very first ball of the game, courtesy James Anderson, who was featuring in his 150th Test. Elgar thus became only the fourth South African batsman to be dismissed on the first ball of a Test match.

South Africa lost Aiden Markram (20) too, soon before Zubayr Hamza (39), skipper Faf du Plessis (29) and debutant Rassie van der Dussen (6) also followed him to the dressing room.

Stumps – day 1 | SA: 277-9 An exciting day of test cricket. All three sessions had a shift in momentum with each team trying to make their mark on this match. Two players shone above the rest today. 🏏 de Kock – 95(128) 🏏 Curran – 4/57 #ProteaFire #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/FfyyyTtHkw — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 26, 2019



It was then that de Kock took control of the proceedings and helped his side progress towards the 200-run mark. However, just when his partner looked to be getting settled in the middle, Curran came up with a much-needed breakthrough to send back Pretorius. Soon, Curran also got rid-off de Kock, whose innings was laced with 14 boundaries.

Keshav Maharaj (6) and Kagiso Rabada (12) also fell cheaply but it was Vernon Philander who held the fort for South Africa as he was batting on 28 runs when stumps were drawn for the day.

Meanwhile, England were without Ben Stokes for much of the day due to dehydration and the all-rounder did not bowl after two spells.

Brief scores: South Africa 277/9 in First Innings (Quinton de Kock 95, Zubayr Hamza 39; Sam Curran 4/57) vs England