Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team India Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19 Prediction, India U19 tour of South Africa 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 2nd Youth ODI SA-Y vs IN-Y: Divyansh Saxena starred with an unbeaten 86 as India Under 18 beat South Africa Under19 in the first Youth ODI on Thursday. With two matches left, South Africa will be aiming to bounce back in the second game at the same venue – Buffalo Part in East London – and hope to put up a better batting performance

TOSS – The toss between India Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19 will take place at 12:30 AM (IST).

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

My Dream11 Team

Jonathan Bird (VC), Shashwat Rawat, Andrew Louw, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Shubhang Hegde, Tiaan van Vuuren, Thakur Tilak Verma (C), Atharva Ankolekar, Akash Singh, Achille Cloete, Gerald Coetzee

SA-Y vs IN-Y Probable Playing XIs

India Under-19: Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (C), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi.

South Africa Under-19: Ruan Terblanche, Andrew Louw, Jonathan Bird, Luke Beaufort, Jack Lees, Khanya Cotani (C & WK), Tiaan van Vuuren, Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete, Odirile Modimokoane, Gerald Coetzee.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Shubhang Hegde, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar

Vice-captain Options: Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Jonathan Bird

Squads

South Africa Under-19: Gerald Coetzee, Luke Beaufort, Jonathan Bird, Achille Cloete, Bryce Parsons, Ruan Terblanche, Khanya Cotani(w/c), Andrew Louw, Tiaan van Vuuren, Manje Levert, Merrick Brett, Tyrese Karelse, Mondli Khumalo, Jack Lees, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheko Moletsane

India Under-19: Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Vidyadhar Patil, Tilak Varma, Shubhang Hegde, Divyansh Saxena, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Dhruv Jurel(w/c), Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Sushant Mishra, Kumar Kushagra, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh joshi, CTL Rakshan

