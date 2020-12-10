Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar reckons that India should play Rohit Sharma in Australia Test series if he is able to prove his fitness. Rohit is currently undergoing his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, Orchha On UNESCO World Heritage Cities List

India will take on Australia in a four-match Test series staring December 17 in Adelaide. Also Read - Tisca Chopra: Actor is as Vulnerable as a Delicate Piece of Glass Sculpture | Exclusive Interview

“If he meets all the parameters; if he is fit then he should be there,” Tendulkar told news agency AFP. “Rohit is a special player and an experienced player. When a senior cricketer comes back in the team, it does have an impact.” Also Read - JEE Main 2021: Considering to Increase Number of Attempts of Exam, says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Rohit is expected to undergo a fitness test on Friday.

With India captain Virat Kohli set to return home after the first Test to be with his pregnant wife, Rohit’s availability for the series gains more significance. Tendulkar admits that India will miss the absence of Kohli.

“When you lose an experienced player like this there is without any doubt a void,” Tendulkar said. “Some youngster is going to get a chance to play in his spot and that’s an opportunity for someone else.”

However, he refused to wade into the debate that Kohli should be unburdened with captaincy, at least in one format.

“Let’s understand, this is not about individuals. It is about our team and the best part about Indian cricket right now is there is bench strength,” the 47-year-old said.

It was under Kohli that India returned home from their previous Australia tour with a historic 2-1 win in the Test series. However, the hosts will present a much stronger challenge compared to the 2018-19 tour when they were without Steve Smith and David Warner.

Tendulkar concurs that the current Australia squad is far better.

“This is a far better squad compared to the earlier one. When a couple of your senior members are not there, suddenly that void is felt and that is what Australia felt,” he said.

What has worked for India in recent years is a world-class fast bowling attack comprising the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

When asked if the current attack is the best in India’s Test history, Tendulkar replied, “Every era should be kept separate, I don’t like comparing.

He though added, “But I can say that it is a complete bowling attack. So it doesn’t matter what kind of surface you are playing on, you have got all sides covered. You have got bowlers who can swing the ball. When it comes to variations and awkwardness, that is also there. Someone hitting the deck hard is also there. We have got a wrist spinner, we have got finger spinners.”