Often hailed as 'God of Cricket' – former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar has once again given the world a glimpse of his generous nature as he comes forward to financially help ailing Ashraf Chaudhary, who once used to fix the Master Blaster's bats. Chaudhary, who is currently hospitalized in Mumbai's Savla hospital since last 12 days due to diabetes and midzone pneumonia-related complications, is facing a financial crisis after a loss in business due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Chaudhary has damaged bats of several noted cricketers including Tendulkar, current India captain Virat Kohli but fell on hard times due to COVID-19 as both health and business took a beating. Meanwhile, the 47-year-old Tendulkar has taken it upon himself to help the ailing bat repairer who has been hospitalized for a considerable amount of time.

The bat maker's close friend Prashant Jethmalani was quoted by PTI on Tuesday, "Tendulkar came forward and has spoken to Ashraf Chacha. He has also helped him financially. A major chunk of the finances has been donated by the legendary batsman."

‘Ashraf Chacha’ as he is known in cricketing circles, is an ever-present figure inside the Wankhede stadium during international and IPL matches.

Even international players like Australian Steve Smith, West Indian Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard have all hit sixes with bats mended by Ashraf Chacha.

The bat maker owns a shop M Ashraf Bro, which is situated at Dhobi Talao in South Mumbai and there have been times when he has repaired bats for free just for his love for the game and the players.