Batting legends – Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara on Saturday spoke on the topic of the Decision Review System (DRS) and how the International Cricket Council (ICC) has increased the number of reviews per team in Test cricket for the time being with cricket being played in times of the Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS ENG vs WI 1st Test: Joseph, Gabriel Put West Indies on Top vs England at Stumps on Day 4

Tendulkar also the ICC to consider doing away with the provision of the umpire’s call when a team opts for a review for an lbw decision, saying the batsman should be given out if the ball is hitting the stumps. Also Read - Gautam Gambhir Calls MS Dhoni 'Very Lucky' Skipper, Credits BCCI President Sourav Ganguly For Putting in Hard Work to Assemble Team India

“What % of the ball hits the stumps doesn’t matter, if DRS shows us that the ball is hitting the stumps, it should be given out, regardless of the on-field call,” Tendulkar tweeted. Also Read - Ajinkya Rahane 'Mentally Prepared' to Play All Three Formats, Says Ready to Bat at Any Position in ODI Cricket

“That’s the motive of using technology in cricket. As we know technology isn’t 100% right but neither are humans,” he added on the social networking site alongside a video of him and West Indies legend great Brian Lara on their discussion on DRS.

What % of the ball hits the stumps doesn’t matter, if DRS shows us that the ball is hitting the stumps, it should be given out, regardless of the on-field call. That’s the motive of using technology in Cricket. As we know technology isn’t 100% right but neither are humans.#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/8At80AtRs5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 11, 2020



Tendulkar said that even if the ball is kissing the stumps or just brushing it, the decision should go in favour of the bowlers.

“One thing I don’t agree with, with the ICC, is the DRS they’ve been using for quite some time. It is the LBW decision where more than 50% of the ball must be hitting the stumps for the on-field decision to be overturned.

“The only reason they (the batsman or the bowler) have gone upstairs is that they are unhappy with the on-field decision, so when the decision goes to the third umpire, let the technology take over; just like in tennis – it’s either in or out, there’s nothing in between,” he said in the video.

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh agreed with Tendulkar.

“Agree with you Paji 1000 percent correct. If the ball is touching the stump or kissing the stumps it should be given out,” Harbhajan tweeted.

“It does not matter how many parts of the ball hit the wicket..few rules should b changed in the game for the betterment of the game..this is certainly 1 of those.”