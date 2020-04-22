Prithvi Shaw has had an eventful start to his international career earning plaudits and brickbats in equal measure. At the junior level, he was already a star after leading India to U-19 World Cup triumph in 2018 and then he justified the hype around him with a a century on Test debut. Also Read - No Cricket in India in The Near Future, Can't Risk Human Lives: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

However, 2019 wasn't a year Shaw would remember fondly as he questioned were raised regarding his attitude and the lowest point came when he was handed a doping ban by the BCCI. In between, he returned home from the 2018-19 tour of Australia after injuring himself during a warm-up match which allowed Mayank Agarwal to cement his place as a Test opener in his place.

However, since then the youngster has been making a steady comeback and earlier this year, made his ODI debut before returning as opener in Test cricket as well.

Boasting a first-class average of 57.81, the Mumbai batsman is often compared with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar for his precocious talent and eerie similarity in strokeplay.

And he admits the influence of international cricket’s most prolific batsman on his own batting.

“He (Tendulkar) has had a big influence on me. I first met him when I was eight. He always tells me to play my natural game and according to the situation. Off the field also, he asked me to stay calm,” Shaw said during an Instagram Live chat with his IPL team Delhi Capitals.

The 20-year-old is often dubbed as ‘Tendulkar Clone’, a comparison that does leave him under pressure.

“There is pressure when people compare me to him. But I take it as a challenge. I try to play like him. He is the God of cricket,” he said.

Shaw recalled how Tendulkar asked him to never change his grip when he was young. “I am bottom-hand player and Sachin sir had asked me not to change my grip. I was young and I used to change my grip as per coaches’ advice. But after Sachin sir told me, I did not change my grip,” he said.

Shaw has fond memories of working with former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly who was mentor of DC last season. “There have been experiences to be honest and he helped a lot as he knew how to motivate youngsters in the team. It was great,” he said.