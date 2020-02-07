Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar reserved the biggest compliment of the day for Australia’s batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne during an event in Sydney on Friday. Tendulkar feels Labuschagne is a ‘special talent’ with incredible cricketing skills and ability to make it big at the international stage.

The 25-year-old Labuschagne’s exceptional talent and his extraordinary rise in the batsmen rankings in a matter of months have made the cricketing world took notice of his Queenslander’s top skill-set. When asked to name the player who he thinks comes closest to resembling him at his prime, Tendulkar responded: “I happened to be watching the second Test match at Lord’s between England and Australia. When Steve Smith got injured, I saw Labuschagne’s second innings.”

“I was sitting with my father-in-law. I saw Marnus get hit off the second ball from Jofra Archer and, post that, the 15 minutes he batted, I said, ‘This player looks special’.”

Tendulkar was at Lord’s when Labuschagne came on as Test cricket’s first-ever concussion substitute and was immediately impressed. “There is something about him. His footwork was precise. Footwork is not physical, it’s mental. If you’re not thinking positively in your mind, then your feet don’t move,” he added.

Labuschagne became Test cricket’s leading scorer in 2019 with 1,104 runs. He broke into the scene after coming in as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith during the Ashes against England last August. His surge from Ashes series to becoming the highest-ranked Test batsman only behind Virat Kohli and Steve Smith is an extraordinary tale of making most of the unexpect opportunity.

Grabbing his chance with both hands, Labuschagne made four consecutive half-centuries to notch up with 353 runs at 50.42 in the Ashes. Tendulkar said Labuschagne’s fine footwork is also a sign that he is a mentally strong player.

“…because if you’re not, your feet will not move. His footwork was incredible,” he said.

Labuschagne has amassed 896 runs this Test summer, notching up four centuries and eight fifties.

Tendulkar, however, refused to be drawn into the debate on who among Virat Kohli and Steve Smith should be considered the better. “I don’t like getting into comparisons. People have tried comparing me to a number of guys and I’ve said, ‘Just leave us alone’,” said Tendulkar.

“Let’s not get into comparisons and let us enjoy what both those individuals are doing. They are entertaining the entire cricketing world and it’s a joy for us to watch,” the batting maestro said.