Former Australia international Greg Chappell reckons that the whole debate around banning saliva is unnecessary as sweat will be enough to maintain the shine on the ball.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) last week banned the application of saliva on the ball as part of its several interim measures in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The issue has already been creating flutters when the idea was first floated with fears that the game will get even more tilted towards the batsman.

However, Chappell differs.

“If they’re (bowlers) wiping perspiration from their forehead, there’s sunscreen there. If they’re using saliva, they’ve probably been chewing something, so what’s in that?” Chappell was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

The former Australia captain said he cannot understand what the difference the ban will make. “I don’t know if it’s that big a deal. Perspiration will be the equal of saliva. I don’t see the difference, to be honest,” he said.

In fact, he reckons that using sweat will be enough and bowlers will be able to preserve the ball.

“Bowlers are inventive enough. If they can get perspiration on the ball, they’ll get shine, they’ll be able to preserve the ball unless it’s a real hard, abrasive wicket,” he said. “You’ve only got to keep enough shine on the ball, and perspiration will do that. I think it’s a bloody storm in a teacup myself.”

As far as Australia bowlers are concerned, Chappell said none of them are big swingers of the ball so there won’t be much difference. “None of them are big swingers of the ball… (Mitchell) Starc might get some reverse swing… by and large it’s the pace and bounce, I don’t think we’ll notice a huge difference, to be honest,” he said.