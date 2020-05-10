Australia speedster Pat Cummins isn’t worried about the prospect of banning the practice of applying saliva as long as there are other options available to shine the cricket ball. Also Read - Virat Kohli Focussing on Mental Aspect of The Game Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Says I Can Pick From Where I Left Once Action Resumes

There’s an ongoing raging debate on whether International Cricket Council (ICC) should legalise ball-tampering so that the bowlers can continue to generate swing in the eventuality that saliva is banned in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina Want BCCI to Allow 'Non-Contracted' Indian Players to Participate in Foreign T20 Leagues

“Things will change in all sports, I agree. But I think there has to be some other option. Saliva or any another substance, as long as we are able to shine the ball, I am okay,” Cummins told Kolkata Knight Riders during an online chat from Australia. Also Read - Usman Khawaja Believes India Series Behind Closed-doors Might Work in Australia's Favour, Says Indian Fans Can Outnumber You in Melbourne Also

He added, “As a fast bowler, you gotta be able to shine the ball. The reason why everyone loves Test cricket is because it has so much art to it. You have swing bowlers, spinners, you have all these different aspects that make Test cricket what it is.”

With the game heavily titled in the favour of batsmen, Cummins is in no mood to give more leeway. “I think if you can’t shine the ball, it takes away swing bowling, reverse swing bowling…so much really. Honestly, I wouldn’t want to give batsmen any reason to score more runs,” the 27-year-old said.

KKR picked Cummins for a record-breaking Rs 15.5 crore during December auction last year and thus made him the costliest overseas player in IPL history.

He thanked KKR coach Brendon McCullum among others for showing faith in him. “I owe Baz (McCullum) and the rest of the staff who picked me a few dinners at least. Someone like Baz, I have played against him, is a great cricketer and an international captain,” he said.

“To get that kind of reassurance that ‘you’ve got something that I really want in the team’ is great for me. I think a big contract brings big responsibilities, but more than anything, it brings a lot of excitement,” he added.

However, the ICC Test Cricketer of The Year says he won’t be bogged down by his hefty price-tag. “Once you are out there, you forget about the contract really quickly, and it’s mainly about being with the team and trying to win. I am really excited to be with the squad we put together for this season,” he said.

Cummins is staying put at his farmhouse during the coronavirus lockdown and is enjoying the down time away from what otherwise is a punishing schedule being a professional cricketer.

“Over here, I can still go for runs, and I have a basic weights setup. We have some cows here, who I have been feeding. I have also been doing some gardening jobs. So yeah, enjoying the fresh air quite a bit. There is absolutely no cricketer here on the farm. Hopefully it stays that way, it is my getaway spot from cricket. We are on the road so much usually, I come here to take those breaks,” he said.