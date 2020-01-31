Former India batsman-turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar once again got up on the wrong side of the bed as he faced heavy criticism on Twitter following his bowling advice to Jasprit Bumrah. The India pacer had an off day in the field in Hamilton on Wednesday when he gave away 17 tuns in the Super Over against New Zealand.

However, India went on to win the match courtesy a special knock from Rohit Sharma who smashed consecutive sixes to seal the victory for tourists. Courtesy the win, India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. But, Bumrah’s match figures of 0/45 in his quota of four overs didn’t go down well with the cricket expert Manjrekar.

Watched that super over from Bumrah. He is such a fabulous bowler but he could use the crease a little more to create different delivery angles. #INDvsNZ — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 30, 2020



Giving advice to one of the best death bowlers in the world (Bumrah), the 54-year-old Manjrekar took to his official Twitter handle to offer some advice for the premier fast bowler. He wrote: “Watched that super over from Bumrah. He is such a fabulous bowler but he could use the crease a little more to create different delivery angles.”

Jumping straightaway into the defence of Bumrah, several fans expressed their displeasure towards Manjrekar for his comments and peppered him with verbal volleys on the social media handle. Here are some reactions:

Stop it, you were an average player.. — karthik (@sillykarthik) January 30, 2020

Heard Sanjay’s commentary. He is such a fabulous commentator, but he could use the mute button on his microphone to create different (better) experience — Jay (@mehta_jay27) January 30, 2020

1 bad day and even average players of their time become advisors to worlds best. Not implying that its bad to give advice, its just the credibility of the source of advice. I find it funny! 😆 — Ankit Gupta (@agupta2708) January 30, 2020

तुम कोच के लिए apply क्यों नहीं कर देते। — राघव बुंदेलखंडी (@raghavseth001) January 30, 2020

Thats like Uday Chopra giving advice to @SrBachchan . Lolz — Swapnil Pampattiwar (@SwapnilPams) January 30, 2020

Next match Scenario : Sanjay majrekar Replaced Jasprit Bumrah 🔥👌 — Hemanth thanakanti (@thanak_h) January 30, 2020

@BCCI yaar in janab ko REST dedo commentary se please.. nahi suna jaa raha…

Haath jodke vinnati hai , ham sabhi cricket khiladi aur fans ki auur se… — Ar. Seetharam Garnepudy (@AiesecSeetharam) January 30, 2020

Can we have Manjrekar please shut up! Nice chilly weather up North. Why does not hop over to Shimla or Nainital & lock himself at a hill Resort to freeze his Brain!! What a relief he is NOT in NZ with the Team — Gopan Krishnan (@KrishnanGopan) January 31, 2020



Twitter users trolled him saying he was an ‘average player’ while others asked him not to advise Bumrah. “Stop it, you were an average player,” one user tweeted.

“Sanjay Manjrekar of 2019 is back at 2020. Why Sanjay? I think getting mass abuse is your passion,” tweeted another.

Rohit hit a brilliant unbeaten 15 (including two sixes) in the Super Over as India chased down New Zealand’s score of 17 to win the third T20I at Seddon Park.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson followed up his excellent 95 with an unbeaten 11 in the Super Over, but it just wasn’t enough as Rohit and KL Rahul (5*) took Tim Southee to the cleaners to underline their strength as a unit ahead of the T20 World Cup at the end of the year.

This after the 3rd T20I was tied as India pacer Mohammed Shami came up with a classic last over just when it looked like Williamson would take the Kiwis home with a batting master-class. Earlier, Rohit played a sublime knock of 65 to take India to 179/5.