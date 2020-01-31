Former India batsman-turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar once again got up on the wrong side of the bed as he faced heavy criticism on Twitter following his bowling advice to Jasprit Bumrah. The India pacer had an off day in the field in Hamilton on Wednesday when he gave away 17 tuns in the Super Over against New Zealand.
Related Stories
- IPL Has Played Its Part But India Playing Fantastic Cricket: New Zealand Coach Gary Stead
- Dream11 Team India vs New Zealand Prediction 4th T20I: Captain And Vice Captain For Today IND vs NZ, Probable Playing11, Match Start Time, Match 4 at Sky Stadium, Wellington 12.30 PM IST
- IND vs NZ, 4th T20I, Hamilton: LIVE Streaming, Sky Stadium, Wellington, Weather Report, Timing, Where to Watch and Follow LIVE Action, Pitch, Predicted XI
However, India went on to win the match courtesy a special knock from Rohit Sharma who smashed consecutive sixes to seal the victory for tourists. Courtesy the win, India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. But, Bumrah’s match figures of 0/45 in his quota of four overs didn’t go down well with the cricket expert Manjrekar.
Giving advice to one of the best death bowlers in the world (Bumrah), the 54-year-old Manjrekar took to his official Twitter handle to offer some advice for the premier fast bowler. He wrote: “Watched that super over from Bumrah. He is such a fabulous bowler but he could use the crease a little more to create different delivery angles.”
Jumping straightaway into the defence of Bumrah, several fans expressed their displeasure towards Manjrekar for his comments and peppered him with verbal volleys on the social media handle. Here are some reactions:
Twitter users trolled him saying he was an ‘average player’ while others asked him not to advise Bumrah. “Stop it, you were an average player,” one user tweeted.
“Sanjay Manjrekar of 2019 is back at 2020. Why Sanjay? I think getting mass abuse is your passion,” tweeted another.
Rohit hit a brilliant unbeaten 15 (including two sixes) in the Super Over as India chased down New Zealand’s score of 17 to win the third T20I at Seddon Park.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson followed up his excellent 95 with an unbeaten 11 in the Super Over, but it just wasn’t enough as Rohit and KL Rahul (5*) took Tim Southee to the cleaners to underline their strength as a unit ahead of the T20 World Cup at the end of the year.
This after the 3rd T20I was tied as India pacer Mohammed Shami came up with a classic last over just when it looked like Williamson would take the Kiwis home with a batting master-class. Earlier, Rohit played a sublime knock of 65 to take India to 179/5.