Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi were involved in a heated argument during the Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars match 23 of the PSL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The two had to be separated by the Lahore captain Sohail Akhtar and senior Mohammad Hafeez and the umpires in the 19th over the Quetta innings.

On the last ball of the 19th over in the Gladiators' innings, the incident panned out between the two players. Afridi bowled a vicious bouncer to Sarfaraz, the Quetta skipper, who missed the ball and it hit on the latter's helmet. The ball went down to third man and as Sarfaraz took the run and went to the non-striker's end, he apparently had something to say to the young pacer.

Here's the video:



Afridi, however, didn’t take kindly to the words from his former Pakistan captain and reacted aggressively walking down from his run-up for a face-off.

As Afridi got more animated and pointed towards Sarfaraz while trying to get close to him, the umpire intervened to keep the two Pakistan players apart. Akhtar and Hafeez also rushed down to cool down the situation.

It was Qalandars’ senior player Hafeez, who intervened and handled the situation calmly. In the meantime, it was a no-ball from Afridi, though he gave away only one run off the free hit. Hafeez could be seen asking Sarfaraz to cool down with Afridi later saying the incident was part of the game.

But the incident sparked a debate on social media with many criticizing Afridi for his aggressive reaction and behaviour towards his former captain and senior player while others defended the youngster.

Quetta Gladiators defeated Lahore Qalandars by 18 runs to register a much-needed win.