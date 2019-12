India Test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara has been named in the Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy 2019-20 squad for the first two matches of the season.

The squad will be led by left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat. The senior selection committee of Saurashtra Cricket Association announced a 16-member squad in a media release on Wednesday.

Former India international Karsan Ghavri was earlier appointed as their head coach.

At the international level, Pujara will next be in action next year when India tour New Zealand in February-March for a two-Test series. In the intervening period, playing first-class matches will keep the middle-order batsman, who averages 49.48 in 75 Tests, match ready.

Saurashtra finished runners-up last season, losing to Vidarbha in the final. They will start their campaign against Himachal Pradesh in Dharamsala before facing Railways.

A host of India Test stars including Ajinkya Rahane, batting prodigy Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay among others will also be in action

Squad: Jaydev Unadkat (captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kamlesh Makwana, Snell Patel, Chirag Jani, Harvik Desai, Prerak Mankad, Avi Barot, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Divyaraj Chauhan and Jay Chauhan.

Saurashtra’s Ranji fixtures

December 9-12: vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 1, Elite Group B

December 17-20: vs Railways, Round 2, Elite Group B

December 25-28: vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 3, Elite Group B

January 11-14: vs Karnataka, Round 5, Elite Group B

January 19-22: vs Madhya Pradesh, Round 6, Elite Group B

January 27-30: vs Baroda, Round 7, Elite Group B

February 4-7: vs Mumbai, Round 8, Elite Group B

February 12-15: vs Tamil Nadu, Round 9, Elite Group B