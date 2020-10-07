England allrounder Ben Stokes has revealed that it was his ailing father who asked him to ‘do the job’ as he found it tough to leave his family in Christchurch to take part in IPL 2020. Stokes had left a home series against Pakistan midway after it was revealed that his father Ged has been diagnosed with brain cancer. Also Read - LIVE Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Match 21 Live Cricket Score And Updates: MS Dhoni And Co Will Look to Continue Winning Momentum in Abu Dhabi

"Saying goodbye to my dad, my mum and my brother in Christchurch was tough. It has been a difficult time for us as a family, but we've pulled together and supported each other as best we can," Stokes wrote in his column for the Daily Mirror.

"And I was able to get on the plane with my parents' love and blessing after we reached the decision, for me to get back playing, as a family with no external influences," he added.

Stokes joined his franchise Rajasthan Royals earlier this month and he threw some more light on the conversation with his father. “My dad was also very strong on the responsibilities I have. He told me I have a duty to do the job that I do and I have a duty as a husband and father as well,” he wrote

He continued, “We gave it all a lot of thought and talked it over at length, and we came to a decision that now sees me back focusing on the game and then I’ll be heading home to Clare and the kids.”

Stokes said starting conversation with his family after landing in Christchurch was the ‘hardest’ part of all.

“The first week was all about seeing dad and catching up with family, but things were up in the air and there was no plan about how things would pan out. I didn’t know what dad wanted, what mum wanted, so to start that conversation off was the hardest thing of all,” the 29-year-old wrote.

“And then mum made it simple, she said ‘the time you are spending here now with your dad is so much more important than the time you will spend when the worst happens’.”

He wrote about his daily life away from cricket as he tried spending more time with his family.

“I would just wake up and be useful. That meant looking after dad when mum went to work. We got into a nice routine. I would sit with dad for a bit, watch some TV and then I’d take him out to his favourite coffee shop in Barrington Mall. It was great getting out, but he gets tired quite easily so we’d head home and relax for a bit and then in the afternoon we’d go to the park across the road and feed the ducks and get some more fresh air.”

Stokes will not be available for RR before October 10.