Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Scotland U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 11th Place Playoff – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match SCO-U19 vs ZIM-U19 in Kimberley: In the 11th place Playoff of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, Scotland U19 team will take on Zimbabwe U19 men in the at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley on Sunday (February 2). After an ordinary start to their tournament where they lost three back-to-back group stage encounters – Scotland U19 team somehow redeemed themselves by beating UAE U19 team by seven wickets in the Plate Quarterfinal. But the joy was shortlived as Scotts were once again shellacked by the Sri Lankans in the succeeding semifinal where they could only manage 8/149 in pursuit of the island nation’s total of 6/277.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have fared slightly better in the tournament than Scotland. But they too have faltered when it mattered the most. After racking up back-to-back wins in the final group-stage fixture against Scotland (by 8 wickets) and in plate quarterfinal versus Canada (by 95 runs) – the African nation eventually going down to England in the semifinal as they failed to chase down the stiff 287 run target.

TOSS – The toss between Scotland U19 and Zimbabwe U19 will take place at 1 PM (IST).

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tadiwanashe Marumani

Batters – Angus Guy, Milton Shumba (VC), Uzzair Shah, Taurayi Tugwete,

All-Rounders- Emmanuel Bawa, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere (C)

Bowlers- Kess Sajjad, Charlie Peet, Tadiwanashe Nyangani

SCO-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Probable Playing XIs

Scotland U19: Syed (Uzzair) Shah, Ben Davidson, Tomas Mackintosh (wk), Jasper Davidson, Angus Guy (C), Daniel Cairns, Kess Sajjad, Rory Hanley, Liam Naylor, Jamie Cairns, Charlie Peet.

Zimbabwe U19: Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Milton Shumba, Dion Myers (C), Emmanuel Bawa, Taurayi Tugwete, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Gareth Chirawu, Sakhumuzi Ndlela, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Dylan Grant.

SCO-U19 vs ZIM-U19 SQUADS

Scotland U19: Syed Shah, Ben Davidson, Tomas Mackintosh (wk), Jasper Davidson, Angus Guy (C), Daniel Cairns, Kess Sajjad, Liam Naylor, Jamie Cairns, Charlie Peet, Rory Hanley, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Lyle Robertson, Euan McBeth, Callum Grant.

Zimbabwe U19: Wesley Madhevere (C), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Milton Shumba, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Taurayi Tugwete, Luke Oldknow, Emmanuel Bawa, Sakhumuzi Ndlela, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Nkosilathi Nungu, Dion Myers, Privilege Chesa, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Samuel Ruwisi, Dylan Grant.

