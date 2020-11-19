Dream11 Tips And Prediction

In the Friday match of Siechem Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI and Sharks XI will face each other at the Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground. The Siechem Pondicherry T20 SHA vs TUS match will begin at 09:30 AM IST – November 20. The teams will lock horns against each other for the first time in the season. Sharks XI are at the top of the points table with three wins, a loss and three draws in seven games. Tuskers are on the fourth spot with two wins, two loss and three draws in 7 games.

TOSS: The Siechem Pondicherry T20 match toss between Sharks XI vs Tuskers XI will take place at 9.00 AM IST – November 20, Friday.

Time: 09:30 AM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground.

SHA vs TUS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: N Gaikwad, Y Jadhav

Batsmen: A Subramanian, S Ashwath -II, N Kangayan

All-rounder: Satish Jangir B, S Jasvanth, S Gurinder Singh

Bowlers: N Vengadeshwaran, A Arvindraj, TA Abeesh

SHA vs TUS Probable Playing XIs

Sharks XI: Nipun Gaikwad (WK), N Janarthanan, C Magendrian, R Pravin, K Aravind, S Suresh-Kumar, M Iyyappan, Arjun Ganesh, Aditya Singh Chauhan, Deepak Kumar Sherawat, Chandra Sekar DT

Tuskers XI: Sidharth Sankar (WK), Mohit Mittan, V Arunkumar, Nitish Manik Salekar, G Babu, Paras Ratnaparkhe, G Thivagar, Fabid Ahmed, Sagar Udeshi, Jikendra Jadhav, Ilakkia Venthan S

SHA vs TUS Squads

Sharks XI (SHA): Nipun Gaikwad, M Mathavan, N Janarthanan, C Magendrian, R Pravin, K Aravind, SVH Krishna, C Vadivel, P Raguraman, S Suresh-Kumar, M Iyyappan, Arjun Ganesh, G Dilip, G Chiranjeevi, S Jasvanth, Alankrit Agarwal, Aditya Singh Chauhan, Deepak Kumar Sherawat, Chandra Sekar DT, N Vengadeshwaran, S Rajaram

Tuskers XI (TUS): Sidharth Sankar, P Surendiran, Mohit Mittan, V Arunkumar, Nitish Manik Salekar, Neyan Kangayan, G Babu, Priyam Ashish, Paras Ratnaparkhe, G Thivagar, Fabid Ahmed, Sharadh Kishan A, Santhosh Kumaran S, Sagar Udeshi, Pankaj Singh, P Murugan, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Jikendra Jadhav, Ilakkia Venthan S, Abin Mathew M

