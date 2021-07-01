Indian women team’s teenage batting sensation – Shafali Verma’s dismissal in the second ODI against England on Wednesday once again highlighted the failure of cricket authorities to provide LED bails for women’s matches in international cricket. Playing his second ODI, Shafali provided her team a solid platform before getting stumped by wicketkeeper Amy Jones off the bowling of left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone. The 17-year-old was looking all set for her maiden half-century in the 50-over format. However, her 44-run knock was cut short by Ecclestone and Jones brilliance. Also Read - Shubman Gill Likely to Miss England Test Series Due to 'Internal Injury', Abhimanyu Easwaran to Replace Him | Report

Shafali's mode of dismissal brought to the fore the failure of management to provide bright coloured bails for women's matches. The Rohtak-born cricketer came down the track but on finding the length of the ball short she tried a late cut but couldn't connect. She tried to get back into the crease by dragging her back foot even as Amy dislodged the bails. The decision was close but it went in England's favour.

This is the second time in 2 ODI’s that we are making harder than it needs to be for the third umpire. Be great to get bright coloured bails pic.twitter.com/0bXAdO1jMw — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) June 30, 2021



Former Australian woman cricketer Lisa Sthalekar tweeted the video and wrote, “This is the second time in 2 ODIs that we are making harder than it needs to be for the third umpire. Be great to get bright coloured bails.”

The LED bails light up at the time of contact with the ball or wicketkeeper’s gloves thereby helping the third umpire check where the batter’s feet were at the corresponding time and arrive at a correct decision.

Meanwhile, skipper Mithali Raj hit a responsible fifty but England’s Kate Cross recorded a five-wicket haul to dismiss India Women for 221 in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Raj, who had scored a fighting 72 in the first ODI, once again stood out with a 92-ball 59, studded with six boundaries but she didn’t get any support from the other end as Cross kept chipping away at the wickets.