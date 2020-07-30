Known his outrageous batting and bowling skills, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is fairly popular for known for his bold comments on every matter be it cricket or politics. Once again, Afridi gave a glimpse of his strong opinions when one fan asked him to pick better captain between MS Dhoni and Ricky Ponting. The former Pakistan all-rounder made no bones and gave a straight and simple answer to the fan query on the microblogging site Twitter. Also Read - Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Welcome Newborn to Family: Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza Lead Sports Fraternity Wishes to Congratulate Star Couple

The 40-year-old Afridi rated Dhoni as a better captain than Australia's Ponting. Explaining the reasons behind opting for Dhoni, Afridi said the former India captain built a team with youngsters.

One of the fans asked: "Better captain Dhoni or Ponting? Lala choice?". Afridi replied by saying: "I rate Dhoni a bit higher than Ponting as he developed a new team full of youngsters."

Hailed as the two of the most successful captains in the history of the game – Ponting and Dhoni have two World Cup titles to their name and have helped their respective teams to scale greater heights. It was Dhoni who led India to victory in the inaugural edition of T20 World Cup in 2007 before claiming the prestigious 50-over World Cup in 2011. He remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).

On the other side, Ponting took Australian team to two consecutive World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007 and played a major contribution to his side’s domination well through the 2000’s.

Ponting also holds the record for most wins as captain in ODIs. In 230 matches, he led Australia to 165 victories, with a win percentage of 76.14. As for Dhoni, he takes the third spot in the list as in 200 ODIs, he led India to 110 wins with a win percentage of 59.52.

In Test cricket, Ponting led Australia in 77 matches and helped them to victory in 48 with a win percentage of 62.33. Dhoni led India in 60 Tests (wins 27) and recorded a win percentage of 45.