Known for making anti-India statements, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has once again expressed his views on Kashmir, saying it was his duty to speak up against injustices anywhere in the world. In a freewheeling chat with Cricket Pakistan.com.pk, Afridi said his statements about Kashmir or other political issues upset the Indian people but as a God-fearing Muslim it was his duty to take a strong stand against any type of injustice.

"Every religion teaches us about humanity and being good human beings. It is not about any religion or country for me I have always spoken up when there has been injustice," the 40-year-old former cricketer said.

Afridi is known for making pro-Kashmir statements. In a speech during a Pakistan controlled Kashmir (PcK) visit in May, Afridi compared Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi to coronavirus. In a widely circulated video, the controversial player is heard saying "the world is infected by a deadly disease, but what's more dangerous is in Modi's heart and mind."

Afridi had also been involved in a number of Twitter wars over the Kashmir issue with former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir. He said his skirmishes with Gambhir occurred on the field when they played against each other but it should remain there.

“… such things shouldn’t influence your daily life and outside the field we should all be good friends,” he added.

Meanwhile, the dynamic all-rounder also backed Pakistan for delivering the goods against England in the upcoming Test series, starting on August 5 in Manchester.

A drawn Test series against the formidable England side will be as good as victory believes former captain Afridi.

“English conditions are difficult when it comes to Test matches. I have high hopes from our team and I think even if they can draw the series, it would be equal to winning,” Afridi told Cricket Pakistan.com.pk.

He noted that head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, batting coach, Younis Khan, bowling coach, Waqar Younis and spin coach, Mushtaq Ahmed had loads of experience of playing in England.

“I think the presence of this management is a big plus for our team and I am confident that these former stalwarts will be able to guide the players well session to session in the Tests,” he added.

Afridi also said he was looking forward to some top performances from Babar Azam in the series. “He is a wonderful talent and I don’t think he has taken the pressure of being made captain. His game has improved and he loves challenges.

“He is going to be the backbone of the Pakistan batting and he is a very focussed player. In the coming days he should single handedly win matches for Pakistan,” Afridi concluded.