Known for his swashbuckling style of batting and powerful hits – former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's belligerent style of batsmanship was a sight to behold for any cricket lover. Apart from his batting, Afridi contributed immensely with his bowling as well as he snapped 395 and 48 wickets in 398 ODIs and 27 Tests. However, there was one batsman against whom Afridi found it difficult to adjust and admitted that he felt nervous while bowling against him.

The ace all-rounder Afridi has said that while the world might have felt nervous bowling to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, it was former Windies skipper Brian Lara who the leg-spinner had trouble bowling to because of his swift footwork.

"It would have to be Brian Lara. I got him out a few times but whenever I was bowling to him I always had the feeling in the back of my mind that he is going to hit me for four the next ball. He had an effect on me. I never bowled with any confidence to him," Afridi told Wisden.

“He was a world-class batsman who dominated the best spinners he came up against, even the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan in Sri Lanka. His footwork against spinners was brilliant, and the way he batted against such bowlers was a wonderful sight. He was sheer class,” Afridi added.

Afridi and Lara locked horns only twice in Test cricket but the former Pakistan skipper said the left-handed batting great had quite an ‘effect’ on him.

The 40-year-old Afridi lavished praise on Lara, saying he had brilliant footwork. "He was a world-class batsman who dominated the best spinners he came up against, even the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan in Sri Lanka," said Afridi.

“His footwork against spinners was brilliant and the way he batted against such bowlers was a wonderful sight. He was sheer class.”

