About 700 people took to the streets in support of suspended Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan in his hometown of Magura demanding the International Cricket Council (ICC) revoke the two-year ban on the 32-year-old for failing to report corrupt practices including being approached by a bookie to fix matches.

The ban on Shakib was announced on Tuesday by the ICC, which suspended one year of the punishment after Shakib “accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code”. Shakib had made a public appeal for support after being banned after accepting the charges.

The protests came a day after the Bangladesh team under new captain T20I Mahmudullah and Test captain Mominul Haque departed for India for the tour. “The protesters shouted slogans and marched along a highway. They also formed a human chain as part of their action against the ICC decision,” said Saiful Islam, police chief in the western town as reported by AFP.

The news agency further added that the protesters carried placards saying that Shakib was the victim of a “conspiracy”. Smaller protests were held in the capital Dhaka, police said.

Shakib had failed to disclose details of approaches made over a tri-nation series between Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in 2018 as well as the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL). Shakib will be eligible to return from October 29 next year but he is ruled out of the T20 World Cup in Australia which starts October 8.

After being banned Shakib stepped down from the World Cricket Committee of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).