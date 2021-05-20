Former captain Shakib Al Hasan and pacer Mustafizur Rahman have been named in the Bangladesh squad for the first two matches of their three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Both Shakib and Mustarizur joined the Bangladesh squad in bio-bubble and started training with the rest of the team for the upcoming ODI series against the Islanders. Najmul Hossain Shanto missed the bus as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday named a 15-man squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, starting May 23. Also Read - Cricket: PCB to Host Remaining PSL 2021 Matches in Abu Dhabi, Secures Pending Approvals From UAE

Bangladesh has announced the squad for the first two ODIs which will be played on Sunday (May 23) and May 25 respectively. Naim Sheikh, Taijul Islam, Shohidul Islam, and Aminul Islam Biplob have been named as the standby players by BCB. Opener Tamim Iqbal will continue to lead the limited-overs side. All the three ODIs will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Also Read - WTC Final 2021: 'Playing Conditions' in Question as India-New Zealand Wait For ICC's Update

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announces the squad for the first and second ODIs against Sri Lanka,” BCB said in an official statement. Also Read - BCCI Announces Annual Contracts For India Women's Team; Smriti Mandhana-Harmanpreet Kaur in Top Grade, Shafali Verma Biggest Gainer

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam.

Bangladesh Squad for the first and second ODI against Sri Lanka. #BANvSL pic.twitter.com/cLSpFyEdUQ — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 20, 2021



The Kusal Perera-led Sri Lanka squad arrived in Dhaka for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh on Sunday. The squad has now completed the three-day quarantine and will begin practice on Friday.

The three-match series which is a part of the ODI Super League will conclude on May 28 and will be held within a bio-bubble stretching between the team hotel and Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

After the conclusion of the ODI series on May 28, the Sri Lankan team will depart on the following day. This will be Bangladesh’s third ODI series within the ICC’s World Cup qualifying campaign. They are currently in sixth place after defeating West Indies 3-0 at home in January.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh recently played a two-match Test series, which was won by the former. Sri Lanka had defeated Bangladesh by 209 runs in the second Test, while the first ended in a draw.

(With Agency Inputs)