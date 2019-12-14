Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of India’s three-match ODI series against West Indies that gets underway from Sunday.

Bhuvneshwar had complained of pain in his right groin during the third and final T20I against West Indies in Mumbai. He was subsequently taken for an ultrasound scan and BCCI’s medical team found his sportsman hernia symptoms have resurfaced.

Shardul Thakur, who last played an ODI in September 2018, has been announced as his replacement.

“Bhuvneshwar complained of pain in his right groin after the final T20I in Mumbai on Wednesday,” BCCI said in a statement on Saturday morning. “He underwent an ultrasound scan conducted by a specialist and the BCCI medical team found that his sportsman’s hernia symptoms have resurfaced. A specialist opinion will now be sought, and his management plan will be decided accordingly.”

The injury is a latest setback for the 29-year-old who was making his comeback during the three-match T20I series vs West Indies which India won 2-1.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur