Yuvraj Singh has advised India to show some patience with allrounder Shivam Dube who recently bowled the second-most expensive over in T20I history. Dube made his debut last year and has so far played 13 T20Is in which he has 105 runs at 17.50 including a half-century and has also taken five wickets with his medium-pace bowling.

“Shivam Dube I think is a good talent, but you have to give him time,” Yuvraj told Sport360.

Dube has been India’s first-choice allrounder in T20Is in the absence of Hardik Pandya who continues to recover from a back surgery he underwent last year. “Looking at Dube, you have to give the guy a bit of time and we will see in the future who comes out with the consistent performances,” said Yuvraj of Dube who has also featured in one ODI.

Hardik was expected to make his international comeback in New Zealand but was ruled out of the entire tour as he wasn’t considered fully fit. “Hardik is coming back from a back injury, and bowling fast after a back injury is going to be tough. So I don’t know how Hardik will turn out,” he said.

The Indian team is regarded as one of the better fielding sides in the world today but recently, it has come under fire.

Yuvraj, regarded as one of the top fielders during his playing days, says Indian fielders need to put in as much effort as they do to improve their batting or bowling. “They do have some exceptional fielders in the squad. I think for any team led by Virat Kohli, the fielding has to be really good. I am sure the will improve once they play more amount of matches. If they put in the same effort into fielding as they put into their batting or bowling, then I am sure the results will come,” he said.