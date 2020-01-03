In dramatic scenes during the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Round four match between Punjab and Delhi at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA , Mohali on Friday, young batting star Shubman Gill allegedly abused an on-field umpire, who was on his Ranji Trophy debut, after being given out and refused to leave the pitch.

The decision was later on overturned, but this time Delhi team walked off the ground in protest delaying the proceedings for a brief while. The match referee had to intervene before the match could be restarted.

As per a journalist covering the game, Delhi vice-captain Nitish Rana has claimed that Gill abused the umpire after given caught behind.

The umpire in question is Paschim Pathak, who is making his Ranji Trophy debut.

But, Gill fell soon after – caught behind – off Simarjeet Singh. He made 23 off 41 balls. At the time of writing, Punjab are 123/3 after choosing to bat first.

Punjab team is led by Mandeep Singh while Delhi’s skipper is Dhruv Shorey.

Punjab are leading Elite A and B group with 17 points from three matches – winning two, while Delhi are languishing at the 11th spot in the group with seven points from three matches with one win and one loss.

Before the start of the match, Gill had made 150 runs in three matches with the highest score of 100 at an average of 50.