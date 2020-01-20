Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Prediction, Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 45 SIX vs STA: The 2019–20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020. The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars will take place at 12:40 PM (IST).

Time: 1:10 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Nic Maddinson, Hilton Cartwright, Josh Phillippe (VC), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (C), Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Daniel Worrall

SIX vs STA Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (WK), Justin Avendano, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Steven O’Keefe, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Nathan Lyon

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell (C), Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Nick Larkin, Daniel Worrall, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lance Morris/Jackson Coleman, Clint Hinchliffe

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Vice-captain Options: Sandeep Lamichhane, Josh Phillippe

Squads

Melbourne Stars: Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell(c), Nick Larkin, Seb Gotch(w), Clint Hinchliffe, Daniel Worrall, Lance Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ben Dunk, Jackson Coleman, Jonathan Merlo

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe(w), Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Justin Avendano, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird, Steve OKeefe, Mickey Edwards, Lloyd Pope

