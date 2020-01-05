Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction, Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 25 SIX vs STR: The 2019–20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020.

The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers will take place at 1:10 PM (IST).

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Jonathan Wells, Philip Salt (VC), Josh Philippe, Alex Carey (WK), Tom Curran (C), Matthew Short, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Rashid Khan

SIX vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (WK), Daniel Hughes (C), James Vince, Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Justin Avendano, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Jackson Bird/Josh Hazlewood, Lloyd Pope

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Matthew Short, Alex Carey (C & WK), Jonathan Wells, Cameron White, Cameron Valente, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Michael Neser

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Philip Salt, Alex Carey

Vice-captain Options: Tom Curran, Josh Philippe

Squads

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Alex Carey(w/c), Jonathan Wells, Rashid Khan, Cameron White, Cameron Valente, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake, Harry Nielsen, Liam O Connor

Sydney Sixers: Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Josh Philippe(w), Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Steve OKeefe, Mickey Edwards, Hayden Kerr

