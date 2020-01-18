Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Prediction, Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 42 SIX vs THU: The 2019–20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in AuSTAalia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020. The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Alex Hales (C), James Vince, Calum Ferguson, Daniel Hughes, Josh Phillippe (VC), Tom Curran (VC), Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Brendon Doggett, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McAndrew

SIX vs THU Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (WK), Justin Avendano, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Steven O’Keefe, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Nathan Lyon

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Jay Lenton (WK), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Jonathan Cook, Nathan McAndrew, Liam Bowe, Brendan Doggett

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Josh Phillippe, Alex Hales

Vice-captain Options: Tom Curran, James Vince

Squads

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe(w), Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Justin Avendano, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Steve OKeefe, Nathan Lyon, Mickey Edwards, Lloyd Pope

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Jay Lenton(w), Nathan McAndrew, Jonathan Cook, Brendan Doggett, Liam Bowe, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Gurinder Sandhu

