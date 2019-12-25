BCCI hasn’t taken a call on whether the day two of their Ranji Trophy fixtures will be rescheduled in light of Solar Eclipse set to occur on Thursday.

The eclipse will be seen as ‘Ring of Fire’ in parts of southern India while partial in the rest of the country.

Despite the annual event being visible from select places in southern part of India, the players will still be at risk.

“We haven’t taken a call on how things pan out on Thursday. We’ll leave it to the match referees,” Saba Karim, BCCI General Manager (Cricket Operations) told The Times of India.

The fixture that could be impacted will be between Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh that is being played in Mysuru where ring of fire is expected to be seen.

The eclipse in Mysuru will start from 7:59 am IST and end at 1:35 pm IST. The maximum eclipse will be at 10:47 am IST and reportedly will last around three-and-a-half hours.

Looking directly at the sun during the eclipse can damage the eye retina with the maximum risk when it’s at its maximum.

In the round 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20, 17 matches got underway from Wednesday.