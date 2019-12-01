The BCCI will seek Supreme Court’s approval after deciding to modify the strict tenure cap on its office-bearers, a decision which was taken during its Annual General Meeting at its headquarters in Mumbai on Sunday.

Should the apex court green-light the dilution, paths will be cleared for the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to extend his nine-month tenure. “All the proposed amendments have been approved and will be forwarded to the Supreme Court,” a top official told PTI.

As per the current BCCI constitution, an office-bearer who has served two three-year terms, either at the BCCI or at an state association, has to take a compulsory three-year cooling-off period.

Before assuming the BCCI office, Ganguly also headed the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

He was formally appointed the Indian cricket board president on October 23 and was suppose to vacate the office next.

Watering down of the rule could see the former India captain continuing into the role till 2024.