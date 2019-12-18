Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday termed her daughter Sana’s alleged Instagram post related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as ‘not true’. Ganguly also said that his daughter is too young to know anything about politics and people keep her out of all the controversy.

“Please keep Sana out of all these issues … this post is not true … she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics,” Ganguly tweeted from his official Twitter account on Wednesday.

Please keep Sana out of all this issues .. this post is not true .. she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 18, 2019



Ganguly’s comments came after his daughter, Sana Ganguly, shared an Instagram story from her account to voice her dissent on CAA.

While her father and many sportspersons maintaining silence on the issue, Sana showed great courage to come out in open and share her point of view on the act.

The youth across the country is agitated and standing in solidarity with Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University students against the police crackdown on protesters.

Sana’s story excerpt states: “Every fascist regime needs communities and groups it can demonize in order to thrive. It starts with one group or two. But it never ends there. A movement built on hate can only sustain itself by continually creating fear and strife.”

BCCI President @SGanguly99‘s daughter Sana Ganguly just won my heart by this post. Incredible maturity from an 18 year old. pic.twitter.com/wQN5eyfY6G — Aparna (@chhuti_is) December 17, 2019



“Those of us today who feel secure because we are not Muslims or Christians are living in a fool’s paradise. The Sangh is already targeting the Leftist historians and “Westernized” youth. Tomorrow it will turn its hate on women who wear skirts, people who eat meat, drink liquor, watch foreign films, don’t go on annual pilgrimages to temples, use toothpaste instead of danth manjan, prefer allopathic doctors to vaids, kiss or shake hands in greeting instead of shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. No one is safe. We must realize this if we hope to keep India alive,” she shared via an Instagram story.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.