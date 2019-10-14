After being confirmed as the next BCCI president, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, stated that it will be a challenge for him to look after the ‘biggest organisation’ in cricket.

“I am happy with the appointment because this is the time when BCCI’s image has got hampered and it’s a great opportunity for me to do something,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by India Today. “Whether you are elected unopposed or otherwise, it’s a big responsibility because it is the biggest organisation in the world of cricket. India is a powerhouse. It will be a challenge,” he added.

Monday is the last day to file nomination but no election will be held since all candidates have emerged unopposed after weeks of lobbying and hectic parleys. The 47-year-old Ganguly, who is currently the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will have to demit his post in September 2020 as he will go into the compulsory cooling-off period.

At the end of the day, Ganguly was leading the race to be the next BCCI President, while ex-India batsman Brijesh Patel is touted to bag the position of IPL Chairman.

The former Indian skipper has been holding posts in Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for the past five years where he currently serves as president.

According to the new BCCI rules, an administrator can only serve six years at a trot. “That’s the rule. So we will have to deal with it. My first priority will be to look after first class cricketers,” said Ganguly.

“I had requested to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and they have not listened. Ranji Trophy cricket will be the focus. To take care of cricketers’ financial interest,” he added.