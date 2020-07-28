It’s been just over a nine months since the legendary captain Sourav Ganguly took charge of the BCCI as its new president. His short tenure has officially come to an end on Monday and as per the Indian cricket board’s constitution, Ganguly cannot enter cricket administration for three years now. Also Read - IPL 13: Here's What BCCI Has Planned For the Event in UAE

As per the BCCI rulebook, Ganguly will have to undergo a three-year cooling off period having being involved as cricket administrator for six straight years that includes his time with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). Also Read - IPL 2020: BCCI Gets Approval From Sports Ministry to Organise League in UAE

However, there’s no clarity whether the former India captain will continue to be the president as has been the case with BCCI secretary Jay Shah whose tenure ended in May this year. Also Read - IPL 2020 Bio-Bubble: Franchises Fret Over WAGS, Local Drivers, Security, Hospitality

“Since he (Ganguly) hasn’t quit as yet, it seems he wants to continue as a cricket administrator. BCCI doesn’t have a plan B and no one is asking questions what are the next steps if the apex court refuses to amend the rules,” Outlook magazine quoted an unnamed BCCI insider as saying.

The board, on its part, has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court to amend the constitution but it will be heard on August 17.

Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar had recently an in a column had expressed his desire to see Ganguly continue as the board president.

“Personally, I would love to see Sourav and his team carry on till the end of the 2023 World Cup in India but let’s see what the court decides. Just like Sourav lifted the Indian team after the early murky times and restored the faith of the Indian cricket lovers, so also he and his team look capable of doing that with the BCCI administration,” wrote in Mid-day.

Ganguly became the 39th BCCI president on October 23, 2019 thus bringing an end to the 33-month reign of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) to run the daily affairs of the cricket board.

Along with him Jay Shah was elected as the board secretary and Arun Singh Dhumal as treasurer.

Ganguly, though, can continue as cricket administrator should he throw his hat in in the race to become the next ICC chairman, a post that was vacated after Shashank Manohar resigned earlier this month.