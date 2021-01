Proteas head coach Mark Boucher wants Jacques Kallis back on the South African consulting team as he believes the legendary batsman can add great value to his side. Kallis is currently in Sri Lanka as a consultant to the England cricket team for the ongoing two-match Test series. Kallis was South Africa’s batting consultant for the second half of the 2019-20 season. In the wake of an August 31 meeting with sports minister Nathi Mthethwa, Cricket South Africa had said it would not appoint white consultants unless no suitable black or brown candidates were available. Also Read - IND vs AUS 4th Test 2021: T Natarajan Becomes First Cricketer to Debut in All Formats on Same Tour, Twitter Showers Praise on Pacer

CSA took the position in its controversial attempts to create more opportunities for black players and managers to replace the former whites-only national squad under apartheid. But, the new CSA Board has reversed that deicsion and is seeking legal advice on the restriction.

If we can get Kallis involved somewhere soon, maybe against Australia – in three Tests starting next month, I think we must, Boucher was quoted as saying by 'The Star' daily.

There’s a lot of knowledge that Jacques can pass on to a lot of our batters. The batting knowledge that he has got – from over 150 tests, along with others in this country, needs to be utilised, Boucher said about his former national team-mate.

The head coach said he was still due to talk to Kallis but was confident that he could convince him to re-join the Proteas.

“I just hope that we treat him with care. I’ve seen that he’s got a lot of opportunities in world cricket at the moment.

We’d be stupid not to hang onto him. I know that Jacques would love to working in South African cricket and after the conversations we’ve had, we’ll hopefully se him back here, Boucher said.

Kallis had said he had wanted to continue working with the Proteas but he also understood the reasoning behind the CSA decision at that time.

I suppose it’s the way of our country a lot of players have fallen away because of needing players of colour to be involved. It’s tough, but we understand where it comes from. It’s sad in a way that I can’t help out South Africa, Kallis said.