The first ODI between South Africa and England, scheduled to be played today in Newlands, has been postponed after a player was reported to have been tested positive for the coronavirus. The series opener will now be played on Sunday at the same venue.

In a joint statement, Cricket South Africa and England Cricket Board announced the development saying the decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of the players and officials involved.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England Cricket Board (ECB) would like to announce the postponement of the first Betway One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series to Sunday, 06 December 2020," the statement read.

“This decision results from a player from the Proteas team testing positive for COVID-19 after the teams’ last round of scheduled testing performed on Thursday ahead of the ODIs. In the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials and all involved in the match, the Acting CEO of CSA, Kugandrie Govender as well as the CEO of the ECB, Tom Harrison, have agreed to postpone the first fixture to Sunday,” it added.

The identity of the South African player hasn’t been revealed.

The second match will be a day-night game at Newlands on Monday and the schedule of the ODI series remains unaltered with the third ODI to be played on Wednesday.

England are currently in South Africa with the two sides recently clashing in a three-match T20I series which the tourists won 3-0.

