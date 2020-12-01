South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is hopeful to continue IPL momentum for the national team. Rabada had a memorable IPL 2020 as he led his franchise Delhi Capitals to their maiden final while finishing with 30 wickets in 17 matches. Also Read - Live Cricket Streaming South Africa vs England 2020, 3rd T20I: When And Where to Watch SA vs ENG T20Is Online And on TV

He took he Purple Cap which is awarded to the bowler who finishes with most wickets in a season. And he wants to keep on bowling in the same vein at the international stage as well with South Africa currently in the midst of a three-match T20I series against England at home which they have already conceded after losing the opening two matches.

"This is an exciting series," Rabada told Star Sports. "I am hoping to continue the momentum that I delivered in the IPL for the national team. The team looks promising after excellent performances in the IPL and our pacers will continue to work in the same direction to win each game. Jos Buttler, Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan are fresh out of the IPL as well and seem to be in good form and we are up for the challenge."

South Africa T20I captain Quinton de Kock also had an impressive season as his franchise Mumbai Indians became IPL champions for a record-extending fifth time. He’s happy that international cricket has finally returned to his country after the coronavirus pandemic upended the world.

“I am extremely happy with the return of international cricket to the country. England is one of the leading sides and Jofra Archer and Sam Curran are in top form,” he said.

The third and final T20I of the series is to be played on Tuesday and De Kock has now set his eyes on the upcoming ODI series against England.

“The ODI games seem to be promising as well, it’s good to be back with the squad in the longer format of the game after the IPL. We have an exciting team and it’s a good mix with potential talent. Both teams have an interesting batting and bowling line-up for the series, we want to just give it our best and enjoy the games,” he said.