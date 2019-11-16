Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team South Australia vs Western Australia Prediction Marsh One-Day Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 18 Match SAU vs WAU: Having been played as a single block of matches at the beginning of the season for the past six years, this summer’s tournament will span more than two months from September 21 to November 26 and be split by breaks for the Sheffield Shield. Another big change this year is the fact the tournament will be played in all six major cities, compared to just a handful of locations in previous seasons. While boutique grounds like Junction Oval in Melbourne and Drummoyne Oval in Sydney will be used again, the tournament will also return to Australia’s major venues, with games to be hosted at the WACA, the SCG, the MCG, the Gabba and a new venue, Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast.

TOSS – The toss between South Australia vs Western Australia will take place at 4.30 AM (IST).

Time: 5.00 AM IST.

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

South Australia: Alex Carey (wk), Jake Weatherald, Callum Ferguson, Alex Ross/Harry Nielsen, Tom Cooper, Jake Lehmann, Daniel Worrall, Cameron Valente, Wes Agar, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Western Australia: Josh Philippe (wk), D’Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green/Liam Guthrie, Matt Kelly, Jhye Richardson

Western Australia: Ashton Turner (c), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Matt Kelly, Shaun Marsh, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

South Australia: Jake Lehmann (c), Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Tom Cooper, Callum Ferguson, Joe Mennie, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Luke Robins, Alex Ross, Kane Richardson, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Adam Zampa

